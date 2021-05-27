Cancel
NFT Appraisal Platform Company Upshot Closes $7.5 Million In Funding

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpshot, a blockchain-based protocol that incentivizes experts to answer subjective questions honestly, announced recently that it has raised $7.5 million. Upshot — a blockchain-based protocol that incentivizes experts to answer subjective questions honestly — announced recently that it has raised $7.5 million in Series A funding co-led by Framework Ventures, CoinFund and Blockchain Capital with additional investments from Slow Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Delphi Digital, CMS Holdings, Stani Kulechov, Kain Warwick, Ryan Selkis, and more.

