NFT Appraisal Platform Company Upshot Closes $7.5 Million In Funding
Upshot, a blockchain-based protocol that incentivizes experts to answer subjective questions honestly, announced recently that it has raised $7.5 million in Series A funding co-led by Framework Ventures, CoinFund and Blockchain Capital with additional investments from Slow Ventures, Mechanism Capital, Delphi Digital, CMS Holdings, Stani Kulechov, Kain Warwick, Ryan Selkis, and more.