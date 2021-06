Easy crock pot chicken and biscuits only uses a few simple ingredients and is a simple dinner idea that'll help you get your veggies and protein in for the day. It's easy AND delicious. There's a little bit of chopping at the onset, but after that the hard part is done. Just dump everything into the crock pot and leave it alone, on high, for 3 hours. At the end of that time, you'll have a creamy and aromatic mixture of chicken and veggies. Next comes the fun part: tear up some refrigerated biscuit dough over the top of all of that goodness and let it cook an additional hour until golden. The biscuits become tender little dumplings that soak up all of that goodness that's simmering down below.