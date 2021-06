It happens every summer, as I prepare to swap out snow suits for swim things, I appraise the swimsuits I own, appraise my own body, and try not to make judgements about myself and my worth. After arguably the most stressful year I have ever parented through, my body has taken on a considerable amount of weight. I have not had time to move my body as much as I would like. I have indulged in many more bottles of wine than I regularly would, and I have absolutely used food as a comfort tool during some of our most challenging days. I may not have made the healthiest choices this year, because frankly, my mental health was more important, and I did what I needed to do to survive.