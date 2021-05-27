Cancel
Hot Rods drop second straight to Asheville in 16-12 Shootout

Cover picture for the articleBOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Bowling Green Hot Rods (12-8) fell short in a 16-12 shootout with the Asheville Tourists (10-9) on Wednesday night at McCormick field in Asheville, North Carolina. The Hot Rods and Tourists battle again Thursday night with a 5:35 PM CT first pitch. On the first...

