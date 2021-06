In today’s hectic, demanding world, it seems almost impossible to step off the busy walkway and take a deep, conscious breath. Add pandemic to this intense soup of a busy world, and one barely takes a proper breath of fresh air. Studies have shown that due to the accumulation of stress, one tends to engage in shallow breathing, which is basically breathing into one’s chest. In contrast to this, breathing deep into our diaphragms results in multiple health benefits. While techniques have been known for thousands of years, scientific evidence is finally starting to catch up. As a result, the breathwork trend has been taking the world by storm. There are a variety of techniques and classes online and in-person to practice deep conscious breathing.