Intolerance toward Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is intolerance toward the Republic of Turkey, Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader Devlet Bahçeli. “Everybody should know that Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk is ours and our nation’s red line. He is our first president and the leader of the War of Independence. Everyone who has faith and compassion is obliged to respect him,” Bahçeli said, speaking at his party’s parliamentary group meeting.