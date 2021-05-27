Roam Artisan Burgers Has Tasty Upscale Burgers and Shakes

Roam heritage burger Thomas Smith/Gado Images

Roam is one of my favorite burger places in the Bay Area. You can choose between several different meats and vegetarian options, and the beef is grass fed and really high quality. They also have a seasonal exotic meat option, like elk.

You can build your own burger, but they have some excellent burgers on the menu too. I love the tejano, sunnyside and heritage. The heritage has yummy bacon. Their sauces are great, and many things are scratch made. Try the truffle fries too.

Parmesan fries Thomas Smith/Gado Images

Their milkshakes are a big bonus too. They have an option to add a bruleed marshmallow to each milkshake, which is an option you should definitely take!

The restaurants are a counter-service format, where you order and then food is delivered to your table. It makes for a great, fast, casual meal, but with really excellent quality food.

Beyond the traditional burgers (and stranger exotic ones), Roam also has great salads, which vary with the season. If you’re avoiding carbs, you can get any burger as a lettuce wrap.

They also use the Toast restaurant management system for online orders. It’s a great place to get a togo order, and everything is nicely wrapped up and labeled to travel.

Roam San Ramon Thomas Smith/Gado Images

I’ve tried their locations in downtown San Francisco, Lafayette and San Ramon. I like the Lafayette and San Ramon locations the best, since there is more room to spread out and more tables available — although things still get busy during the lunch and dinner rush.

Check out Roam for a great, fast eat!