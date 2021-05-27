Rosary marathon to end with prayers that Mary undo ‘knots’ tied by COVID-19

2021-06-01 Chaldean Patriarch Sako: Pandemic is not a "punishment from God" 2021-04-14 Baghdad (Agenzia Fides) - The Covid 19 pandemic, which caused pain and fear throughout the human family, "is not a punishment from God, but the result of people's wrong behavior towards the environment and life and their desperate search for money, which feeds the proliferation of weapons and prepares new wars". This is what Cardinal Raphael Louis Sako, Patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans, said in the homily he delivered during the liturgical celebration he presided over on the evening of May 31st in the Church dedicated to Saint Paul in the al-Zaafraniya district of Baghdad at the end prayer marathon convened by Pope Francis during the month of May to call for the end of the pandemic.