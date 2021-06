On March 19th, the 15th seeded Oral Roberts were one of the handful of teams to shock the world in one weekend when they upset the 2nd seeded Ohio State 75-72 in the 1st round of the NCAA Tournament. That victory was led by the duo of Max Abmas and Kevin Obanor, who combined to score 59 of the team’s points in their run to knock down a squad that was in the top-10 in the AP Poll for the later stages of the regular season and their run in the Big Ten title.