Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ripped In Rick Owens: Kim Kardashian Flashes Her Abs In Sexy Two-Piece Ensemble In Beverly Hills — Get The Look

By Ashley Joy Parker
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41THjD_0aDM3LNL00

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission.

Article continues below advertisement

Looking like a million bucks! Or should we say a billion?

Kim Kardashian was spotted in Beverly Hills, on Saturday, May 22, hitting up billionaire Jamie Reuben's star-studded birthday bash.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28LpFW_0aDM3LNL00
Source: MEGA

Flashing her enviable abs, the ripped mom-of-four arrived in a sexy two-piece, custom charcoal ensemble by designer (and friend) Rick Owens, which included a one-sleeve crop top in a cozy knit fabric and matching high-waisted skirt with a thigh-high split.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MoseO_0aDM3LNL00
Source: MEGA

The SKIMS founder accessorized with strappy nude sandals, which laced all the way up her legs, and bold bangles, also from Owens. The 40-year-old also made sure to have a face mask handy as a precaution amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The outing came just two days shy of what would have been Kardashian's seventh wedding anniversary with estranged husband Kanye West. As OK! previously reported, the reality star officially filed for divorce from the rapper on February 19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rgojF_0aDM3LNL00
Source: MEGA

The KKW beauty mogul showed up to the bash — held at a luxurious Beverly Hills mansion — with friends Fai Khadra, David Grutman and Scott Sartiano. According to guests, Elon Musk and other Hollywood elite were also in attendance.

Article continues below advertisement

Want to get the look? Shop five similar sexy crop top + skirt ensembles below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VnzwB_0aDM3LNL00

Yllision Cianine's 2 Piece Top and Bodycon Long Skirt retails for $20.98.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P7z6u_0aDM3LNL00

Fashion Nova's Let's Talk About Knit Ribbed Skirt Set - Burgundy retails for $28.98.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0lfu_0aDM3LNL00

PrettyLittleThing's Shape Black Slinky One Shoulder Crop Top and Slinky Split Side Bodycon Skirt retail for $16 each.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8O7h_0aDM3LNL00

Kaximil's 2 Piece Crop Top Skirt Set retails for $18.99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuA5D_0aDM3LNL00

Boohoo's One Shoulder Crop Top And Ruched Mini Skirt Two-Piece retails for $24.

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

4K+
Followers
387
Post
931K+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Rick Owens
Person
David Grutman
Person
Fai Khadra
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beverly Hills#Kim And Kanye#Ensembles#Star#Hollywood#Kkw#Bodycon Long Skirt#Fashion Nova#Strappy Nude Sandals#High Waisted Skirt#Bold Bangles#Burgundy#Fabric#Billionaire Jamie Reuben#Advertisement Kaximil#Divorce#Bucks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebrities1063thegroove.com

Kim Kardashian Gets Restraining Order Against Stalker

Kim Kardashian isn’t taking chances. She has won a restraining order against a man who she says has been stalking her property while declaring his love for her. The 32-year-old Charles Peter Zelenoff has reportedly been harassing her for months, attempting to break into her property. He has also declared his love for her on social media.
Celebritieswopular.com

Kim Kardashian Didn't Retouch Her Waist In Skims Ad

The reality star launched the shapewear brand in 2019. Kim Kardashian didn't retouch her waist in Skims ad. A source told Page Six that Skims founder Kardashian, 40, specifically requested her waist not be edited for the ad and that no part of her body was digitally retouched. Our sourc ...
Celebritieswmagazine.com

With Two Episodes Left, Kim Kardashian Finally Comments on Her Marriage Troubles in KUWTK

The general public has been under the assumption that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is heading to divorce for most of 2021. But the soon-to-be-former power couple has yet to publicly acknowledge the matter—until now. It was widely assumed that the subject wouldn’t be broached until it made its way into the storyline of the final season of the family’s long-running Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and, it appears, it finally has.
CelebritiesElle

Fans Say Kim Kardashian Looks The Same In Photos 20 Years Apart

Kim Kardashian says she doesn't want to explain Kris Humphries to her kids. Kim Kardashian recreated a photo from 20 years ago to celebrate 'National Best Friend Day' (whatever that means), and fans can't believe how similar she looks. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a picture to...
Relationshipstribunalinquiry.com

Kim Kardashian cries over her failed marriage!

In the episode of the show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” released on Thursday, Kim Kardashian broke down over her failed marriage. She also stated that she feels like a loser. During the episode, Kim was crying talking about the end of her marriage with Kanye West in the flashback...
Celebritiesdnyuz.com

Kanye West Seemingly Unfollowed Kim Kardashian and Her Sisters on Twitter

It appears the Kardashian clan has lost a big follower on Twitter. About four months after Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West, multiple outlets have reported that the rapper has unfollowed his wife and her sisters on Twitter. This comes just after the 44-year-old was spotted in France with supermodel Irina Shayk for his birthday.
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Helena Christensen Just Recreated One Of Her Most Iconic '90s Swimsuit Looks

The ‘90s are still having a moment in fashion, from Dua Lipa wearing butterfly hair clips to Alicia Silverstone recreating an iconic style moment from Clueless. Along with this, supermodels from this decade are still showing off their fashion prowess. Take Naomi Campbell, who starred in a PANGAIA campaign earlier this year, or Cindy Crawford who has been busy twinning with her mini-me Kaia Gerber. Even more recently, Helena Christensen recreated her iconic swimsuit photo from the ‘90s — and the image is a must see.
Beauty & FashionHollywood Life

Emma Stone Goes Makeup Free In Jeans & $4K Louis Vuitton Bag For Errand Run 2 Months After Giving Birth

Emma Stone kept it casual while running errands around Los Angeles, two months after welcoming her first child with husband, Dave McCary. Emma Stone, 32, stepped out in Beverly Hills on May 14, just two months after giving birth to her first child, a baby girl, with her comedian husband Dave McCary, 35. The Oscar winner cut a casual figure in a loose green sweater, and a pair of light wash mom jeans while leaving an office building in Los Angeles — see all the pics here. She stepped out sans makeup, and pulled her long, red tresses back into a loose braided ponytail.
Family Relationshipsromper.com

Kim Kardashian's New Family Photo Is A Portrait Of Her Life As A Single Mom

It’s a rare thing in this life, to be in the position where I can offer some sage words of wisdom to a Kardashian. Not that Kim Kardashian West is looking for advice in her new life as a single mom of four, but if she were I could help. I’m a single mom of four, and already I approve of her new family portrait post-breakup with husband Kanye West. Just in case she was wondering which I guess she is probably not.