Ripped In Rick Owens: Kim Kardashian Flashes Her Abs In Sexy Two-Piece Ensemble In Beverly Hills — Get The Look

Looking like a million bucks! Or should we say a billion?

Kim Kardashian was spotted in Beverly Hills, on Saturday, May 22, hitting up billionaire Jamie Reuben's star-studded birthday bash.

Flashing her enviable abs, the ripped mom-of-four arrived in a sexy two-piece, custom charcoal ensemble by designer (and friend) Rick Owens, which included a one-sleeve crop top in a cozy knit fabric and matching high-waisted skirt with a thigh-high split.

The SKIMS founder accessorized with strappy nude sandals, which laced all the way up her legs, and bold bangles, also from Owens. The 40-year-old also made sure to have a face mask handy as a precaution amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The outing came just two days shy of what would have been Kardashian's seventh wedding anniversary with estranged husband Kanye West. As OK! previously reported, the reality star officially filed for divorce from the rapper on February 19.

The KKW beauty mogul showed up to the bash — held at a luxurious Beverly Hills mansion — with friends Fai Khadra, David Grutman and Scott Sartiano. According to guests, Elon Musk and other Hollywood elite were also in attendance.

Want to get the look? Shop five similar sexy crop top + skirt ensembles below.

Yllision Cianine's 2 Piece Top and Bodycon Long Skirt retails for $20.98.

Fashion Nova's Let's Talk About Knit Ribbed Skirt Set - Burgundy retails for $28.98.

PrettyLittleThing's Shape Black Slinky One Shoulder Crop Top and Slinky Split Side Bodycon Skirt retail for $16 each.

Kaximil's 2 Piece Crop Top Skirt Set retails for $18.99.

Boohoo's One Shoulder Crop Top And Ruched Mini Skirt Two-Piece retails for $24.