Naperville, IL

Naperville City Council to Meet Fully In-Person, Discuss Moser Tower

nctv17.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune 1 will mark the day that Naperville City Council returns to a fully in-person public meeting. All council members and city staff will be in council chambers and speakers from the public will be required to attend in-person as well. Those who are fully vaccinated will not be required to wear face coverings. A press release from the city states that those who are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 must wear a face covering if they cannot socially distance from other individuals.

