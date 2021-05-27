Cancel
Parker Posey Joins HBO Max’s Michael Peterson Crime Drama ‘The Staircase’

By Martin Holmes, TV Insider
Brenham Banner-Press
 28 days ago

Parker Posey is the latest star to be cast in HBO Max’s scripted adaptation of the docuseries The Staircase. The Golden Globe-nominated actress joins the previously announced Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Juliette Binoche and Rosemarie DeWitt for the drama based on the life and trial of author Michael Peterson. In 2001, Peterson was accused of killing his wife, Kathleen. He had claimed his wife’s death resulted from her falling down the stairs of their North Carolina home, but an autopsy found that she had died due to blows to the back of the head with a blunt object.

www.brenhambanner.com
