Hymera, IN

Lewis man faces drug charge after police pursuit in Hymera

By Tribune-Star staff report
Tribune-Star
 17 days ago

A police pursuit in Sullivan County resulted in the Wednesday afternoon arrest of a Lewis man. Dereck Mellinger, 43, was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony. Sheriff Clark Cottom said the pursuit began about 12:20 p.m....

www.tribstar.com
City
Hymera, IN
City
Deputy, IN
Lewis, IN
Crime & Safety
Sullivan County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Sullivan County, IN
City
Lewis, IN
