Deals: Save Up to $34 on Apple's 10.2-Inch iPads, Starting at $299 for 32GB Wi-Fi

We know all about Wi-Fi 6 at this point, and we know all about the best routers for it. Wi-Fi 6 is absolutely worth the upgrade if you haven't done it yet, and these days you can get some great value from routers augmented with the tech. TP-Link's Archer AX3000 Wi-Fi 6 router is down to just $99 at Walmart. That's $30 off its regular price and a much better price than you'll find at other retailers like Amazon. At this price it's only about $30 more than our favorite value pick for best Wi-Fi 6 router, the TP-Link Archer AX1500. A small price to pay for increased coverage and better throughput speeds.