Deals: Save Up to $34 on Apple's 10.2-Inch iPads, Starting at $299 for 32GB Wi-Fi

By Mitchel Broussard
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Apple introduced the new iPad in September 2020 with an upgraded A12 Bionic processor with Neural Engine. This iPad is the most affordable tablet in Apple's lineup, and today's deal on Amazon is the second-best price that we've ever seen for the 32GB Wi-Fi model.

