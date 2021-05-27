J&J unsure of meeting June COVID-19 vaccine supply target for EU -NOS

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Drugmaker Johnson & Johnson is unsure it can meet a target of delivering 55 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union by the end of the second quarter, Dutch national broadcaster NOS said, citing J&J’s Dutch subsidiary.

NOS attributed the company’s uncertainty to difficulties around production of the vaccine at a U.S. facility. A spokeswoman for the Janssen subsidiary of J&J in the Netherlands could not immediately be reached to confirm the NOS report.