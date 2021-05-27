20 New EV Charging Stations Installed at Crossgates
ALBANY — Livingston Energy Group has completed installation on 20 new electric vehicle charging stations at Crossgates Mall in Albany. “The forward thinking of Livingston and Crossgates, with the help from National Grid and NYSERDA, I hope will be a catalyst to encourage other areas and companies towards energy efficiency goals,” said Mark Eagan, Chief Executive Officer at Capital Region Chamber, and President and CEO of Center for Economic Growth, in a statement.saratogatodaynewspaper.com