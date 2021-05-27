Cancel
Jaylen Wells can do it all on the court

By Matt Long
Cover picture for the articleAs a 5-8 freshman, Jaylen Wells was much like most other freshmen: on the smaller side and with little to no chance of playing basketball in college. What happened over the next four years is what separates Wells from others. Not only was he blessed to grow 10 inches, but he worked, and worked and worked on his basketball skills and in all facets of the game. In fact, Wells played two years of junior varsity basketball, which to many players is nothing to brag about. Folsom coach Mike Wall said that he’s had players transfer before who were asked to play two years of junior varsity ball.

