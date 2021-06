STOCKTON — There are some points when Lincoln girls basketball head coach Chris Roemer has more talent than to know what to do with it. Roemer said some of Lincoln's practices can sometimes feel just as competitive as game settings because of it. Led by three Division-I prospects this season, in juniors Junae Mahan and Faith Shelton and senior guard Analillia Cabuena, Lincoln's talent can stack up with the best in the area.