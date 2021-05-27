Friends of Moreau Lake State Park Grant Survey

MOREAU — The Friends of Moreau Lake State Park (FOMLSP), an all-volunteer 501(c)(3) charity, is the recipient of a grant from Parks and Trails New York. The mission of The Friends of Moreau Lake State Park is to partner with Moreau Lake State Park to enrich the experience for every park visitor through education, events, and stewardship. The grant will help FOMLSP enhance its ability to carry out its mission, in part by improving its efforts to engage our members and recruit new members.