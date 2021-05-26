Cancel
Presidential Election

The Mirror President – The Rise And Fall Of Donald Trump’s Presidency

By Isaac Heaphy
theowp.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are few people who come to mind like Donald Trump who have had so much claimed about them that the truth and lies regarding the man are possibly indistinguishable. Even weeks after his presidency ended, the United States was still enthralled with his role in the dramatic acts that spawned out of his final public rallying cry to challenge the election, despite the clear legal impossibility in that he very narrowly lost his re-election. Acquitted for the second time from the impeachment process, even though more members from his party want him to be finished with public service, the former president could remount a future political comeback surpassing all other presidential candidates before him. That is, of course, assuming the other legal questions about him are resolved before then. Even though Trump will continue to hold some power in the American political world for the foreseeable future, the question remains from his record whether he should enjoy retirement permanently or subject history to the Grover Cleveland treatment of another presidential term. Given the last year, and even before that, it is difficult to see why he should not just enjoy the life he had before entering the political arena.

theowp.org
