May 28 – June 3, 2021

Saratoga Spa State Park, 108 Avenue of the Pines, Saratoga Springs | Any time. An immersive audio art installation created by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Ellen Reid and co-commissioned by SPAC. Inspired by the natural setting of SPAC and surrounding nature trails, SOUNDWALK uses a free GPS-driven app that guides listeners along marked paths while illuminating landscapes with original music and sound. Running for a full year, SOUNDWALK covers four times the walking distance and ten times the audio material as last year’s installation. Visitors will be able to easily socially distance while enjoying the Park’s famous natural springs, lush forests, geysers, waterfalls and more. Simply download the app on your smartphone, plug in your headphones, and enter the path at your chosen point. Go your own pace and allow the music to inspire you.