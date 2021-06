Governor Ned Lamont on Thursday announced that he has directed the Connecticut Department of Administrative Services – in consultation with the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities – to seek an independent study that will thoroughly review state contracting practices to determine whether women and minority-owned businesses are underutilized in state contracting, and whether there are any unintentional institutional, procedural, or financial barriers that prevent small contractors, including those owned by women, minorities, or people with disabilities, from fully participating in the process.