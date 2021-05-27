Saratoga National Bank Sponsors AIM Services Annual Croquet On The Green Fundraiser
Saratoga Springs — Members of Saratoga National Bank presented AIM Services, Inc. with a check for $10,000 on Thursday, May 20. The donation will sponsor AIM's annual Croquet event, as well launch AIM's new LIFE Fund (Living Independently For Everyone), which will provide financial support and encourage more financial independence for individuals of diverse abilities transitioning to more independent settings through AIM.