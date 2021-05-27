Cancel
Colleges

Howard University to name College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman

By United Press International
Gephardt Daily
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 27 (UPI) — Howard University announced Wednesday that it will name its College of Fine Arts after “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman. The Walt Disney Company’s CEO Bob Iger will lead fundraising efforts for a new state-of-the-art facility that will serve as the home for the newly re-established College of Fine Arts that will bear the name of Boseman, a Howard alumnus, who died of cancer last year.

Bob Iger
Chadwick Boseman
