Howard University to name College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman

Joe Simon is best known as the co-creator of Captain America with Jack Kirby, but he had a long and varied career in comic books. After a short stint as an editor at Fox Publications in 1939, Simon moved over to Timely (later to be Marvel Comics), where he became the company's first editor. By this time, he had partnered with Jack Kirby to form the legendary Simon & Kirby team, and the duo had a major hit in 1941 with Captain America. After a dispute with Timely over royalties and other promised compensation, Simon & Kirby moved from company to company, extending their legacy of groundbreaking creations. For Fawcett, they produced the first complete issue starring Captain Marvel; at DC, they produced the Boy Commandos, Newsboy Legion, Sandman, and Manhunter. They also pioneered new genres such as kid gang and romance. The Simon & Kirby partnership ended in 1955, with both men continuing their careers, occasionally teaming again for special projects. Joe Simon died in 2011, aged 98. And in the 2021 June 6-7 Sunday & Monday Comics, Animation & Art Select Auction #122123 from Heritage Auctions this weekend, there are two pieces of his work, half a century apart. An illustration of Captain America created towards the end of his life. And a cover to Dick Tracy from 1954.