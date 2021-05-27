Cancel
Common Ground’s virtual cooking classes are back in session

By Jessica Hammie
smilepolitely.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCommon Ground Food Co-op is resuming its popular cooking classes, albeit virtually. You'll order a meal kit and then follow the class on Zoom. The next class is 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 20th, and the menu is Indian food: paneer makhani, red lentil dal, basmati rice, and naan. Meal kits serve two. The kits/class is $30, and you can pre-order your meal kit online. Meal kit pick up is Friday, June 18th or Saturday, June 19th.

