Common Ground’s virtual cooking classes are back in session

When it comes to cooking, there are so many factors to consider. If you're cooking on the stovetop, what type of pan are you using, and how high of a heat? If you're cooking in the oven, what temperature do you set it to for which foods? What knives and gear are you using and are they the best ones for the job? How are you slicing or dicing vegetables, what temperature are you cooking your meat to, and are you letting it rest?