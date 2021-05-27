Cancel
Premier League Giants To Hijack Juventus' Move For Gianluigi Donnarumma

By Josh Lawless
SPORTbible
 17 days ago
Chelsea and Manchester United are both said to be in the race for AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. On Wednesday, Milan legend and technical director Paolo Maldini has confirmed that the 21-year-old shot-stopper will leave the club when his contract expires his summer. Juventus and Barcelona have been showing interest...

