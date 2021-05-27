The International Chapter of the iaedp™ Foundation to Participate in World Eating Disorders Action Day 2021

The United Nations in Brazil and the UNESCO Brasilia Office have developed health and well-being education for Indigenous populations through a pedagogical, multilingual and intercultural approach. The objective is to collaborate in disseminating information that can foster the protection of Indigenous peoples in Brazil, especially in the current context marked by the health crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The production of videos in each population's mother tongue has been an essential process to preserve their intangible heritage, involve their rights and traditional knowledge, raise awareness of their cultural richness, and promote crucial interfaces between indigenous populations and society.