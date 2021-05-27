Cancel
Gentex Corp (GNTX) Awarded Technology & Development Award from Toyota Motor Corporation for Its Mirror-Integrated Digital Video Recorder

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX), a leading supplier of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass and fire protection technologies, was recently named a 2020 Technology and Development Award winner by Toyota Motor Corporation. This award recognizes automotive suppliers for superior innovation and product development efforts.

www.streetinsider.com
