Acorns Set to Go Public via SPAC Deal with Pioneer Merger Corp

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,317,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 99,842 shares during the period. PayPal comprises 0.6% of New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.20% of PayPal worth $562,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.