Acorns Set to Go Public via SPAC Deal with Pioneer Merger Corp
Beyond its SPAC merger, Acorns will have to navigate the terrain to gain a good market stance amidst stifling competition. Fintech startup Acorns Grow Inc is planning to make its public debut through a merger deal with a publicly-traded Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC), Pioneer Merger Corp (NASDAQ: PACX). According to a report by CNBC, the deal values Acorns which runs a savings and investment product at $2.2 billion, with the deal expected to close sometime later in the second half of the year.www.coinspeaker.com