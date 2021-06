If wget is your go-to download command on your Linux servers, and your machines are behind a proxy, Jack Wallen has the solution to get this setup working properly. The wget command is one of the best ways to transfer files from a remote server to a local machine without a GUI. I use this tool constantly on Linux servers and it never fails to pull down the files I need. Unless I'm behind a proxy. When that's the case, if you simply issue the standard wget command, you'll receive errors and the file in question will fail to download.