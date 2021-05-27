James Hales: Ichiban Sports Complex one man's great gift to his sons, his community

In the 1960s and 1970s, our nation was in love with big gas-guzzling American-made cars. At the time, most people disdained imported cars, especially small foreign-made autos. But Willard Robertson had a vision and acquired the rights to import a new funny-looking little car called the Volkswagen. Robertson owned the distributorship rights for all of the states serviced by the port of New Orleans. According to one report, Robertson bought the VW rights in 1960 for $2,000 and sold them in the late 1970s for $154 million plus 4% of the gross profits.