LTE Cat-M1 IoT module connects directly to global cellular networks

By Nitin Dahad
Embedded.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Renesas cellular IoT module uses Sequans hardware to support LTE Cat-M1 and enable direct connection to existing global mobile network infrastructure. Renesas Electronics has launched its first cellular IoT module, which supports the LTE Cat-M1 specification to allow devices to directly connect to the internet without the need for a gateway by relying on the existing communication infrastructure owned by mobile network operators.

