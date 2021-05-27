Cancel
Manchester, MN

Just How good Has the Premier League Been Over the Last Few Years?

By Sean Miller
1520 The Ticket
1520 The Ticket
 18 days ago
This content was produced in partnership with Gambler.Media. Well, it looks very likely the English top-flight has now cemented itself as the best league in the world again, after a decade of Spanish dominance. On Saturday, May 29, just hours after the Premier League finds out who will be its...

1520 The Ticket

1520 The Ticket

Rochester, MN
ABOUT

1520 The Ticket KOLM has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1520theticket.com
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Manchester United 'make contact with Sporting Lisbon over potential £52m deal for teenage left-back Nuno Mendes'... and the Man City target has the same agent as Bruno Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly in the race to sign Sporting Lisbon's teenage star Nuno Mendes, having already contacted the club over a possible move. Mendes has been a sensation for Sporting since making his debut last season, and in the 18-year-old's first full campaign has helped the club win their first top flight title for 19 years.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Micah Richards issues big Manchester United claim on Harry Kane amid verdict on Man City stance

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has said he cannot see his old club spending the sum of money that will be needed to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur. Kane has been strongly linked with a move away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with Manchester United, Man City and Chelsea among the clubs named as potential suitors for the England international.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Manchester City preparing a bid for Portuguese wonderkid

The position of left-back has always caused Manchester City and Pep Guardiola problems in the recent past. This season was no different. Benjamin Mendy was supposed to be a regular starter in the City XI but constant injuries coupled with poor form has meant a lot of instability on the left defensive flank.
Premier Leaguefootball.london

Tottenham issue response over Harry Kane's future amid Chelsea and Man City transfer links

Tottenham Hotspur have placed an emphasis on finishing the Premier League campaign in the best way possible in response to reports over Harry Kane's future at the club. Kane has become frustrated by the lack of silverware being won in north London, with last month's Carabao Cup final defeat to Manchester City at Wembley continuing the club's 13-year wait for a trophy in domestic football.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Mahrez: I want to finish my career at Manchester City

The Algeria international has said that his target is to finish his career at the Etihad Stadium after winning a third Premier League title. Riyad Mahrez says that given the opportunity, he will finish his career at Manchester City. Mahrez made his name at Leicester, who he joined from Le...
Premier LeaguePosted by
CityXtra

What Ruben Dias Has Said About His Man City Teammates and Pep Guardiola

Dias has had an enormous impact on Manchester City’s performance this season, proving to be worth every penny of his €68 million move from Benfica last summer. Hardly has a player had such an immensely transformative effect on a football team, that too in his first season with the club. An old-school centre back, perfectly suited for modern-day football, Dias exudes confidence on the pitch along with his well-thought and exceptionally well-calculated tackles.
Premier Leagueledburyreporter.co.uk

Kevin De Bruyne closes in on a Manchester City return

Kevin De Bruyne could return for Manchester City’s last two Premier League games of the season with less than two weeks to go to the Champions League final. De Bruyne has missed City’s last two games with a muscle injury, giving City a scare ahead of the meeting with Chelsea in Porto on May 29.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Manchester City v Brighton: Preview, Team News and Prediction

The Premier League resumes as Manchester City have now clinched the Premier League title. Manchester City’s game is against Brighton. A match filled with plenty of story lines as both teams battle a packed schedule and quality opponents. There is plenty to discuss. Venue: AMEX Stadium, Brighton, England. Time and...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola welcomes back De Bruyne, Ederson

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is happy seeing the medical room clear ahead of the Champions League final. Kevin De Bruyne is back in training after injury, which serves as a timely boost for City, while Guardiola confirmed Ederson will be back between the sticks after Scott Carson's surprise inclusion last week.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola reveals Man City dressing room hasn't spoken for ONE second about upcoming Champions League final with Chelsea as boss urges his side to 'stay focused' in bid to build momentum for Porto finale

Pep Guardiola insisted Manchester City cannot take their foot off the gas in the remaining Premier League games. City face Brighton on Tuesday before lifting the league trophy in front of their supporters at the Etihad Stadium after Sunday’s match against Everton. Guardiola will continue to rotate his team but...
Premier Leaguethestatszone.com

FPL Gameweek 37 – Captain Picks

Select the sports you want to hear about and TSZ will send the best previews, analysis and predictions straight to your inbox. Sign up today!. A disappointing gameweek for last week’s article saw only Mo Salah (£12.8m) and Eberechi Eze (£5.8m) secure attacking returns as Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.6m) blanked against bottom-of-the-table Sheffield Utd, while Kevin De Bruyne (£11.8m) remains on the Man City treatment table. Needless to say, Pep is unlikely to risk the Belgian ahead with the Champions League final looming if he is not completely free of injury. Speaking of Pep, how any FPL manager is meant to navigate City assets at this point of the season is beyond any rationale. For those thinking of Man City players for the next two gameweeks, please refer to the handy thread below discussing how Pep may rotate ahead of the Champions League final. For this article, all players from Man City have joined Bruno Fernandes (£11.4m), who FYI is an excellent captain option this gameweek, on the article blacklist.