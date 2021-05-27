Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Trinkey Case #3DPrinting #3DThursday

By Pedro
adafruit.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis protective case for a Neo Trinkey features a built in USB shell to help stabilize the board. The print-in-place button allow you to access the rest button. Guide: https://learn.adafruit.com/neo-trinkey-case. Translucent filament helps to soften and diffuse the NeoPixel LEDs. The large ring allows you to use bigger keychains or...

blog.adafruit.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snakes#3d Printing#Mobile Devices#Trinkey Case#Usb#Diy#Cs Discoveries#Code Org#Neopixels#Infrared#Instagram#Npi#Maxim#Adafruitdaily Com#Mho S Resistance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Youtube
Country
Germany
News Break
Computer Science
News Break
Python
Related
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW PRODUCT – Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 – RP2040 USB Key with Stemma QT

NEW PRODUCTS – Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 – RP2040 USB Key with Stemma QT. It’s half USB Key, half Adafruit QT Py, and a lotta RP2040…it’s Trinkey QT2040, the circuit board with an RP2040 heart and Stemma QT legs. Folks are loving the QT Py 2040 we made, but maybe you want something plug-and-play. So we thought, hey what if we made something like that plugs right into your computer’s USB port? And this is what we came up with!
Electronicsadafruit.com

Callisto II is a #3DPrinted Retro Computer #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

We’re pretty sure if you make your own Callisto II you’ll find a ton a things to use it for =) From Pigeonaut on YouTube via Hackaday. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ElectronicsPosted by
GeekyGadgets

New Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 RP2040 USB Key with Stemma QT now available

Adafruit has announced the launch of its new half USB Key, half Adafruit QT Py in the form of the Adafruit Trinkey QT2040. The new PCB is designed by Adafruit to slot into any USB A port on a computer or laptop. The board is equipped with an RP2040 microcontroller on board together with a RGB NeoPixel, a reset and bootloader or user button and a STEMMA QT Port on the end and is now available to purchase priced at $7.50. The Adafruit Trinkey QT2040 board comes supplied with 8 MB of QSPI flash memory so you can put all of our CircuitPython drivers on the disk!
Electronicsadafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: Adafruit Slider Trinkey #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit @adafruit

It’s half USB Key, half Adafruit Trinket, half mini slide pot!. The Slider Trinkey is the circuit board with a Trinket M0 heart, NeoPixel glow, and a 35mm long 10KΩ slide potentiometer. The PCB is designed to slip into any USB A port on a computer or laptop. There’s an ATSAMD21 microcontroller on board with just enough circuitry to keep it happy. One pin of the microcontroller connects to the middle of the slide potentiometer as an analog input. Another connects to two NeoPixel LEDs. The third pin can be used as a capacitive touch input. A reset button lets you enter bootloader mode if necessary. That’s it!
Electronicsadafruit.com

Make: Boards Guide reviews the Adafruit Neo Trinkey #Adafruit #NeoTrinkey

Make: Boards Guide reviews the Adafruit Neo Trinkey in an article today. Sometimes you have a small job that just needs to be done well. It’s those moments where you see a board and say to yourself — this is it! “This is it” sums up a lot of aspects of the Neo Trinkey. This tiny little board is part USB key, part microcontroller, emphasis on the micro. Coming in just slightly longer than a quarter, but even thinner this board is perfect for simple tasks such as notifications or hot keys.
Visual Artadafruit.com

Ridley (Super Metroid – SSBB) #3DPrinting #3DThursday

A new boss figurine from the Metroid universe, this time its the big baddie himself, the terror of figthing games developers, using the model from Smash Brawl gotten from VGResources. Why Brawl and not Ultimate? Well, because the Brawl model its based of his Super Metroid artwork and I like it more than his newest form.
Computersadafruit.com

Building the micro word clock 2021 edition

I am planning on teaching some people to use Kicad, since its my new favorite EDA tool. I searched high and low for a decent circuit that would do something cool, with a good variety (but small number) of parts. Basically something fun and not intimidating. I got hooked on formatc1702’s micro word clock. It is an excellent use of the atmega8 series unusually high current drive outputs.
Visual Artadafruit.com

Blade Runner: The Animated Series #ArtTuesday

Tom McWeeney published Blade Runner: The Animated Series on Behance and it’s all you could ask for…and more!. See the full series and checkout Tom McWeeney’s other works. Every Tuesday is Art Tuesday here at Adafruit! Today we celebrate artists and makers from around the world who are designing innovative and creative works using technology, science, electronics and more. You can start your own career as an artist today with Adafruit’s conductive paints, art-related electronics kits, LEDs, wearables, 3D printers and more! Make your most imaginative designs come to life with our helpful tutorials from the Adafruit Learning System. And don’t forget to check in every Art Tuesday for more artistic inspiration here on the Adafruit Blog!
Computer Scienceadafruit.com

Getting Started in Metalworking

When I ask hobby makers what skills they would most like to learn next, the answers are frequently welding and machining/metalworking. In this Blondihacks video, Quinn patiently runs through the tools and supplies one needs to get started in hobby machining. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s...
Computersadafruit.com

Camera support coming to CircuitPython on ESP32-S2

Check it out – today we’re testing the ESP32-S2 Kaluga dev kit v1.3 with the latest PR from Jeff to add native camera support to CircuitPython. https://github.com/adafruit/circuitpython/pull/4880 In only a few lines of code we can initialize a display, read a buffer from the camera, then blit it out to the onboard 240×320 screen. We now have libraries for both OV7670 and the nicer/newer OV2640 https://github.com/adafruit/Adafruit_CircuitPython_OV2640 Amazing work by our team to get this so smooth! – video.
Computersadafruit.com

An online editor for CircuitPython #CircuitPython

YouTube user River Wang posts about (video above) a CircuitPython online IDE, which is web-based, requiring zero software setup. This would be ideal for any computer, but especially for machines where installing additional software is not possible such as at libraries, public spaces, and on school Chromebooks. You can try...
Designadafruit.com

Art Inspired by Macro Photography #ArtTuesday

Marian Jazmik uses textile materials to recreate images drawn from macro photograhy. Here’s m0re from Art the Science:. Studies of the natural environment are my main interest. Now retired, I love to walk, and I use macro photography to capture inspirational surfaces I come across—lichen, fungi, tree bark, foliage, shells, mould, and algae are all a firm favourite. The observation of surface textures found on natural objects is my driving force. I am particularly interested in the effects of decay upon the surface structure and form.
Electronicsadafruit.com

Ortho 5×6 snap-apart NeoKeys #comingsoon

OK we finally got around to finishing testing and ordering these PCBs, after trying out the prototypes we decided we wanted to fully route GND and VDD through to all boards which took a while because there’s so many sub-boards and we couldn’t just use a copper plane fill. Still, its done! will make Macropad and other ortho-keyboard construction much easier: best to use if broken out into any rectangular shape. Wire cols/rows for the switches and power/ground/neopixel for individual lighting. The NeoPixel signal will snake through the shape, and if its non-rectangular you’ll only need a jumper here and there to get the NeoPixel signal around.
Shoppingadafruit.com

JP’s Product Pick of the Week 6/22/21 NeoKey 1×4 QT @adafruit @johnedgarpark #adafruit #newproductpick

If you missed this week’s livestream of John Park’s Product Pick of the Week, not to worry, here’s the video (link video). This week’s pick is the NeoKey 1×4 QT I2C – Four Mechanical Key Switches with NeoPixels – STEMMA QT / Qwiic! Watch the video to find out about the NeoKey 1×4 QT I2C – Four Mechanical Key Switches with NeoPixels – STEMMA QT / Qwiic, how to use it, a live demo, and more.
Electronicsadafruit.com

USB controllable panel mount and tower-light samples

What can we say, we like tower lights and other notification systems. But they’re often 12V and require a controller. These alerts are panel-mount friendly AND come with a USB cable for power and data. When plugged into a computer or Raspberry Pi they appear as a serial port. Send bytes over to turn on the red, yellow or green LEDs, the tower lamp also has a loud buzzer which we only turned on for 100ms because its SUPER LOUD and we don’t want to annoy anyone around 🙂 – video.