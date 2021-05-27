Trinkey Case #3DPrinting #3DThursday

OK we finally got around to finishing testing and ordering these PCBs, after trying out the prototypes we decided we wanted to fully route GND and VDD through to all boards which took a while because there’s so many sub-boards and we couldn’t just use a copper plane fill. Still, its done! will make Macropad and other ortho-keyboard construction much easier: best to use if broken out into any rectangular shape. Wire cols/rows for the switches and power/ground/neopixel for individual lighting. The NeoPixel signal will snake through the shape, and if its non-rectangular you’ll only need a jumper here and there to get the NeoPixel signal around.