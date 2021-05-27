Cancel
New Study Shows 1 in 5 Men Want to Bring the Mullet Back

By WFXB Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new study showed that 1 in 5 American men want the mullet to come back in style! They cited their biggest celebrity hair inspiration as Jason Momoa…who doesn’t have a mullet. Also recognized was Harry Styles and James Dean…and neither of them had mullets either! It leads us to believe that 1 in 5 American men don’t actually know what a mullet is.

