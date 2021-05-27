Friends are taking care of state parks and you

The California Department of Aging (CDA) announced that California has become the eighth state in the nation to join the AARP Network of Age-Friendly States and Communities, a commitment to make California more livable for people of all ages and abilities. This achievement is a result of the Governor’s 2019 directive to convene a cabinet-level Work Group for Aging, as well as the Master Plan for Aging (Executive Order N-14-19). Released earlier this year, the Master Plan for Aging outlines five bold goals and 23 strategies to build a California for All Ages by 2030. AB 1118 (Blanca Rubio, Chapter 820, Statutes of 2019) directed the Secretary of California’s Health and Human Services Agency to consider applying on behalf of the state to join the age-friendly network as part of the Master Plan for Aging.