June: Eat, drink and drag as fundraisers return in NWA

5 9:30-11 a.m. -- The 12th annual Take Steps Road Rally to benefit the Crohn's & Colitis Foundation will be at the John Q. Hammons Convention Center in Rogers. According to organizers: "Take Steps is a family-friendly fundraising event where patients, loved ones, friends and supporters empower and inspire each other to continue the fight against these devastating diseases. More than 200 people will join the Foundation at the road rally, with the goal of raising $85,000 to support the Foundation's research, education, support and advocacy initiatives. Erin Szopiak, this year's Honored Hero, is one of the millions of Americans living with Crohn's disease, a painful and medically incurable inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) that attacks the digestive system."