Gwen Rockwood: Off the hook: It's liberating and scary to remove the mask

Disney World has come a long way since the beginning of the pandemic, and the Guest experience is continuously improving as operations return to normal!. Over the course of the past month or so, we have seen Disney World remove mask mandates for fully vaccinated Guests, increase capacity, rid social distancing, and now, Cast Members’ rules and regulations have lifted for many. When the rules initially changed, Disney allowed certain Cast Members who did not interact closely with Guests to remove their masks outdoors if fully vaccinated. That rule evolved to all outdoor Cast Member roles being able to remove their mask if fully vaccinated, and now, Cast Members who are fully vaccinated can remove their masks while indoors!