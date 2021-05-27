Gwen Rockwood: Off the hook: It's liberating and scary to remove the mask
Today I did something that felt so weird. I took down the hook. For the past nearly 14 months, a small Command hook has hung by our front door. That's where we put the "answer the door mask." We realized we needed one there after a few instances of reaching to open the door and then suddenly realizing we needed to put on a mask first. The first few times, we held up a "wait just a second" finger and would then run frantically through the house trying to find a mask.www.nwaonline.com