Plaintiffs asked a federal judge on Monday for a preliminary injunction to prevent a new Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect July 28. The American Civil Liberties Union of Arkansas, representing Little Rock Family Planning and Planned Parenthood, said it is hopeful for a quick ruling. Last week, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocked a Missouri law banning abortion after eight weeks of pregnancy because existing Supreme Court precedent prevents abortion bans before viability of the fetus, around 23 weeks. Arkansas' new law bans abortion from conception, though an exception is allowed to save a woman's life.