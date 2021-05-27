'No Empty Platitudes' Is the Newest Empty Platitude
Greg Abbott is the governor of Texas. Texas is a state where it is now permissible for “observers” to behave badly within a polling place, and where screwing up your absentee ballot can be a serious crime. Texas is now a state with an official state handgun. Texas’ state handgun is the 1847 Colt Walker pistol, which has a pedigree dating back to the land grab that was the Mexican-American War. In announcing the state handgun, Abbott tweeted:www.esquire.com