Frances “Baby” Houseman and Johnny Castle inspired many as they danced their way into a summer romance in the Catskill Mountains. To experience something akin to the adventurous summer at Kellerman’s Resort may have been a dream for fans of the film, but now that dream can become a reality. Prepare yourself to walk, eat, sleep, and of course dance, on the same grounds as Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze did while filming the 1987 classic, Dirty Dancing!