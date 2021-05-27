Cancel
From the mail bag…

2021-05-27
 2021-05-27

I just wanted to drop you a line to say I appreciate the adaboxs. I am an inspiring maker and the kits spark new ideas. I am a paramedic, during the past year with COVID it has been great to look forward to something and have something to do to unwind. I appreciate all you all do. Thank you.

New 3D Models on @GitHub @adafruit @ecken #3DPrinting

Hey folks! This week I committed a few new parts to the 3D parts repo on github. Below is a list of the new parts. You’ll find each part has a few file formats to choose from. Hope your find them helpful, thanks!. QT RP2040. NeoKey 1×4 QT. 1.54in TFT...
Making Robot Graveyard Terrain

On this episode of Bill Making Stuff, he turns expanding foam, some old scrapped robot models, and misc junk into a series of rusty robot graveyards. The resulting pieces of scatter terrain can be used in tabletop skirmish games like Necromunda, Fallout, Gaslands, Scrappers, and Stargrave. Stop breadboarding and soldering...
elementary OS on Raspberry Pi #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

Following our efforts to bring elementary OS to the ARM-based Pinebook Pro, we’ve added experimental builds for the ARM-based Raspberry Pi 4 series—including the recently-launched Raspberry Pi 400—to our Early Access program. Like Pinebook Pro builds, Raspberry Pi support is considered an experiment and is not something we have committed to officially support indefinitely. However, if you’re one of the many folks with a Raspberry Pi 4 sitting around and wanted to see how a full, modern desktop operating system runs, elementary OS is now an option!
MOAR RAINBOWS with the IS31Fl3741 LED driver

We’ve been using the IS31FL3731 for a while to do monochromatic LED driving/dimming. But for RGB LED driving, we need moar channels! So we’re trying out the IS31FL3741, which can handle an astonishing 351 individually-dimmable LEDs in 39×9 matrix. Divide by three for RGB LEDs, and you’ve got a 13×9 24-bit color display, all controllable over I2C! Next we’ll design a STEMMA QT breakout… video.
Rectangular storage box #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Chuotdong shared this project on Thingiverse! Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4809249. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics projects integrated with 3D printed enclosures, brackets, and sculptures, so each Thursday we celebrate and highlight these bold pioneers!
FishFood Dispenser #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

I made an automatic FishFood Dispenser for a schoolproject at Howest MCT Kortrijk. The FishFood Dispenser is an automatic waterproof feeder for pond fishes. Set the time you want to feed your fish and the dispenser will feed your fish at that time you set. All this can also be done on a webinterface. Push the button and feed your fish!
Learn Raspberry Pi and robotics programming for $20

This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. The robotics field is growing quickly, but it’s also quite dense, requiring skills in both programming and electronics. If you want to pursue robotics either professionally or as a hobby, be prepared to climb a steep learning curve.
Make your bike smart with Raspberry Pi

Maker keanuDav was always forgetting to turn on his bike lights when riding out in the dark. He also never knew how fast he was going, or how long his rides were. So he created a shareable smart bike that automatically turns the lights on or off and keeps track of where you’ve ridden. The project uses a RFID scanner so somebody else can use the bike without messing with Keanu’s personal ride data.
Dragon Smartphone Keychain #3DPrinting #3DThursday

This is a useful design to hold 11.5mm thick phone. That most luckily will fit your phone With the case and that was the design goal. if you liked please hit like and check my other designs for more 🙂. Have fun!. Download files:. Have you considered building a 3D...
litter gripper #3DPrinting #3DThursday

Mirror the gripper to get the other one. I had some leftover 14mm x 390mm pipes. The screws are just drilled directly in one of the gear teeth. I used just some wire as a bowden. A usual rubber band to keep the gripper open. Download files: https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:4813381. Have you...
Photo Composites Made Easy with 3 Basic Photoshop Techniques (VIDEO)

Photo composites are fun to make, and often result in eye-catching images. Some techniques are more difficult than others, and today we’ll show you three methods that are easier than most. The idea is to clip out an interesting portion of one image, and place it within another photograph. Sometimes...
New Products 06/23/21 feat. Adafruit MacroPad RP2040 Starter Kit – 3×4 Keys + Encoder + OLED! @adafruit #adafruit #newproducts

Flora Wearable Ultimate GPS Module: This module is the best way to add a GPS to your wearable project. It’s part of the Adafruit Flora series of wearable electronics, designed specifically for use with the Flora motherboard. Installed on the PCB is the latest of our Ultimate GPS modules, a small, super-thin, low power GPS module with built in data-logging capability! This module’s easy to use, but extremely powerful:
Using a thermal printer on your Raspberry Pi #PiDay #RaspberryPi @Raspberry_Pi

James Gallagher posts about a handy project using a Raspberry Pi and an Adafruit Thermal Printer:. A few days ago, I decided to purchase the Adafruit Thermal Printer, which was compatible with the Raspberry Pi. This thermal printer has been on my mind for a while but this week a reason for buying one came to mind (aside from the fun of experimenting with a thermal printer which was obvious to me). I decided that I wanted to generate a random Aeropress recipe that I could then print.
Counterfeit PyPI packages discovered #Python @arstechnica

Counterfeit packages downloaded roughly 5,000 times from the official Python repository contained secret code that installed cryptomining software on infected machines, Ars Technica reports. The malicious packages, which were available on the PyPI repository, in many cases used names that mimicked those of legitimate and often widely used packages already...
Bathroom radiator towel hook #3DThursday #3DPrinting

Add some extra hanging capacity to your towel warmer. From zibisoft on Thingiverse:. Hook with good mount to radiator. You will need two additional pins to connect and close parts. Have you considered building a 3D project around an Arduino or other microcontroller? How about printing a bracket to mount...
Lego’s Vintage Typewriter

Some LEGO Ideas projects are cute. Some are clever. Some, every once in awhile, are beautiful. Lego Ideas set 21327 is one of those. Here’s more from KOTAKU:. Originally conceived by Lego Masters UK champion Steve Guiness as a Lego Ideas project in 2018, the official Lego Typewriter set differs from his concept in that instead of using bricks to emulate paper, you can feed real sheets of bleached, pressed wood into the brick-built machine. The set is meant to pay homage to the modern typewriters of a bygone age, including the one used by Lego Group founder Ole Kirk Christiansen. Between that soft green color and its distinctive form, it’s instantly recognizable as what it’s supposed to be.
Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena

Preliminary Assessment: Unidentified Aerial Phenomena – The Office of the Director of National Intelligence submitted to Congress a preliminary report regarding Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) that relays the progress the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force has made in understanding UAP. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit...