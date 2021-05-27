From the mail bag…

Some LEGO Ideas projects are cute. Some are clever. Some, every once in awhile, are beautiful. Lego Ideas set 21327 is one of those. Here’s more from KOTAKU:. Originally conceived by Lego Masters UK champion Steve Guiness as a Lego Ideas project in 2018, the official Lego Typewriter set differs from his concept in that instead of using bricks to emulate paper, you can feed real sheets of bleached, pressed wood into the brick-built machine. The set is meant to pay homage to the modern typewriters of a bygone age, including the one used by Lego Group founder Ole Kirk Christiansen. Between that soft green color and its distinctive form, it’s instantly recognizable as what it’s supposed to be.