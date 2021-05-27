Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

VA/DC Public School Scoreboard 5/24-5/26

By Trey Lyons
prepbaseballreport.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults from public high school games from across the state between May 24th, and May 26th. Both teams were strong on the hill on Monday, but Forest Park was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Woodbridge Vikings Varsity on Monday. Christopher Hund started the game for Woodbridge Vikings Varsity and recorded 18 outs. One bright spot for Woodbridge Vikings Varsity was a single by Carter Newman in the first inning. Andrew Cheripka was credited with the victory for Forest Park. The ace surrendered zero runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out 14. Hund took the loss for Woodbridge Vikings Varsity. The righty lasted six innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out five and walking one. Ethan York, Joseph DeVarona, and Newman each managed one hit to lead Woodbridge Vikings Varsity. Forest Park didn't commit a single error in the field. Sean Pokorak had the most chances in the field with 15.

www.prepbaseballreport.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Wilson
Person
Powhatan
Person
George Mason
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monticello#Walker Lake#Forest Park#Gretna 7#Trinity Episcopal#Ridgeview 4 Menchville 15#Kecoughtan 4 Powhatan#Stuarts#Skyline 0 Riverside 18#Stone Bridge#James River 1 Fauquier#Eastern View#Randolph Henry 4#Brentsville 6 Glass#Indian#Lakeland 13 Herndon#Washington Liberty#First Colonial 7 Nandua#Blacksburg 2#Waynesboro 2 Buckingham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

VA/DC Scout Blog: Lafayette at Tabb 5/28/21

Lafayette had a big offensive day up and down the lineup as they rolled to an 11-1 victory over Tabb. The Lafayette Rams had three big innings in the third, fourth, and seventh innings. Luke Hanson (UVA) had two hits, including a two run homerun, and threw a complete game one hitter while striking out nine along the way. The Rams also got multi hit contributions from Price Whitaker, Blake Townsend, and Austin Townsend.
BaseballDanville Commercial-News

Prospect League Scoreboard (June 5)

Terre Haute Rex 17, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 1 (7 innings) O'Fallon Hoots 11, Cape Catfish 1 (7 innings) Alton River Dragons at Cape Catfish, ppd. to June 12. West Virginia Miners at Chillicothe Paints, postponed to June 10. June 3 games. West Virginia Miners 15, Johnstown Mill Rats 2.
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

VA/DC Scout Blog: Oakton at Chantilly 5/31

On a beautiful Memorial Day Monday afternoon, Concord District rivals took the field as Oakton took on Chantilly as the season winds down. Oakton started 2023 righthander Zach Danielczyk and Chantilly started senior lefty Marcus Dux (Virginia Tech). The game was ultimately the Marcus Dux show. In the first inning,...
Baseballprepbaseballreport.com

VA/DC Scout Blog: Woodson at Lake Braddock 6/8

On Tuesday afternoon, Woodson and Lake Braddock played the Patriot District Championship game on a hot, sunny, June day. Both teams had locked up spots in the Region 6C Tournament, this game was for the District title and to earn a bye in the Region Tournament. Woodson started sophomore righty Ben Smallwood and Braddock went with senior righty Ryan Cuadros (College of Charleston).
SportsWashington Post

Faceoff success makes Mac Eldridge the X-factor for Georgetown Prep lacrosse

Mac Eldridge started playing lacrosse in fifth grade, which in a lacrosse hotbed qualifies as late, the Georgetown Prep junior admits. He played midfield and lived in Chicago at the time. When his family moved to Richmond two years later, his lacrosse career reached the next level, and he found a pivotal way to earn playing time.
Saugus, MADaily Item

School Sports Roundup: Saugus softball clinches NEC South title

Saugus pitcher Leah Ventre allowed no runs on five hits with four strikeouts in a win over Salem Tuesday. (Item File Photo) The Saugus softball team clinched a Northeastern Conference South title Tuesday, cruising past Salem on the road 12-0 in five innings. The win moved the Sachems to a...