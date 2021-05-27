VA/DC Public School Scoreboard 5/24-5/26

Results from public high school games from across the state between May 24th, and May 26th. Both teams were strong on the hill on Monday, but Forest Park was just a little bit stronger at the plate in a victory over Woodbridge Vikings Varsity on Monday. Christopher Hund started the game for Woodbridge Vikings Varsity and recorded 18 outs. One bright spot for Woodbridge Vikings Varsity was a single by Carter Newman in the first inning. Andrew Cheripka was credited with the victory for Forest Park. The ace surrendered zero runs on three hits over seven innings, striking out 14. Hund took the loss for Woodbridge Vikings Varsity. The righty lasted six innings, allowing three hits and one run while striking out five and walking one. Ethan York, Joseph DeVarona, and Newman each managed one hit to lead Woodbridge Vikings Varsity. Forest Park didn't commit a single error in the field. Sean Pokorak had the most chances in the field with 15.