'Hungry Caterpillar' author Carle dies at 91

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK -- Eric Carle, the beloved children's author and illustrator whose classic "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" and other works gave millions of kids some of their earliest and most cherished literary memories, has died at age 91. Carle's family says he died Sunday at his summer studio in Northampton,...

