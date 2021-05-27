Cancel
Sey Young: Humans need light, company

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the article"It's not dark yet but it's gettin' there..." The old man would show up at the cafe at dusk, sitting at the same outside table as the sunlight gradually retreated into the shadows. You could set your watch by him. But on the other hand, who wears a watch anymore? He always dressed simply but with a certain elegance, a wine-colored beret cocked at a jaunty angle on his head. But on the other hand, who wears a beret anymore? As the patio lights would snap on and glow with a yellowish aura, the old man would take a notebook out of a weathered satchel and begin writing. But on the other hand, who writes in a notebook anymore? Often, he would stay there until those lights too retreated to the shadows, always carefully putting the chair back in place before making his retreat as well.

