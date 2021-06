The fourth-most popular cruise port in the United States is preparing to welcome back cruise ships as early as July 3, and port officials almost can’t believe it themselves. “It could really happen!” reads a statement posted yesterday on the Port of Galveston website. “Thanks to the hard work of many, the Port of Galveston could be the first cruise port in the United States to host cruise passengers since March 2020 when sailings were suspended due to COVID.”