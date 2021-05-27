Snake Eyes: Henry Golding is ready to fight in this exclusive new image

"I need warriors like you… Join us." Whoaaaa this looks dope! Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first official teaser trailer for Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins – a new G.I. Joe spin-off movie focusing on the badass character of Snake Eyes. Every warrior has a beginning. Uncover the classified origin story only in theaters this July. After the pandemic shut downs, this was reset for release in 2022, but Paramount decided to move it up and drop it in theaters this summer for an action-packed big screen treat. Henry Golding stars as Snake Eyes, replacing Ray Park who portrayed him in the previous films. He is trained in Japan was a ninja warrior by Arashikage, but his "honor and allegiance will be tested". The cast includes Samara Weaving as Scarlett, with Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Úrsula Corberó as The Baroness, Peter Mensah, and Iko Uwais as Hard Master. Hot damn this looks badass so far! That car chase action scene at the beginning is incredible. I'm impressed! I'm really looking forward to watching this.