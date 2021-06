When the kitchen commandments, carved into old slabs of granite countertops, were handed down to Ina Garten from on high, they were fairly straightforward. Keep your knives sharp, stick with recipes you know, and if you're making one cake you might as well make two. That sort of thing. The masses took to their stoves, and their food processors, and their Le Creusets. And lo; it was good. Alas, it wasn't long before the masses grew restless. They traded slow cookers in for air fryers, they swapped out their cosmopolitans for Aperol spritzes. They began to watch TikTok recipes. More! they cried. Give us more! And, in her mighty goodness, the great Ina Garten obeyed.