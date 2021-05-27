Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

German ex-minister appointed Bosnia peace envoy

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i5nVA_0aDLvKOE00

BELGRADE (Reuters) - Former German government minister Christian Schmidt was on Thursday named the new international High Representative in Bosnia, whose office oversees implementation of the 1995 peace accord.

Schmidt will take office on Aug. 1, according to the Steering Board of the Peace Implementation Council.

The Board is comprised of ambassadors from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia, Britain, the United States, the European Union, European Commission, and the Organisation of the Islamic Conference, represented by Turkey.

A statement said the Russian ambassador did not agree with the decision.

The Office of the High Representative (OHR) was set up as part of the Dayton peace accords that ended Bosnia’s 1992-95 war to supervise the reconstruction of a country torn apart by ethnic conflict in which 100,000 died.

Valentin Inzko of Austria has held the post for 12 years, during which time efforts to carry out reforms to rein in nationalism and improve the rule of law, needed to qualify for closer association with the EU, have stagnated.

Schmidt has been involved with the Western Balkans and Bosnia as a foreign and defence spokesman for Germany’s governing conservatives.

Bosnia’s autonomous nationalist Serb region, backed by Russia, has long requested the shutdown of the OHR.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
155K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valentin Inzko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bosnia#European Commission#France#Board#The European Union#Russian#Dayton#Serb#Ohr#Turkey#United States#Ethnic Conflict#Britain#Austria#Italy#Country#Western Balkans#Belgrade#Ambassadors#Peace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Related
HealthUS News and World Report

German Minister Laments Choice of Syria for WHO Board Seat

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s health minister says he is “anything but happy” that Syria’s government — which has waged a devastating, deadly decade-long war against dissenters — has been selected for a seat on the World Health Organization’s executive board. Health Minister Jens Spahn said Tuesday that the choice of...
Politicsharrisondaily.com

German minister rejects idea of arms deliveries to Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's foreign minister on Tuesday rejected the idea of delivering weapons to Ukraine after the country's president indicated that he would like military help from …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue...
Healthnordot.app

German health minister seeks solution for players coming from UK

Germany health minister Jens Spahn has said the federal government is still looking for a solution to allow German players based in the United Kingdom to enter the country to join the national team without mandatory quarantine. "At the moment we are looking for a responsible, pragmatic solution exactly for...
WorldBBC

Trevor Ringland appointed NI special envoy to US

Former Ireland rugby player Trevor Ringland has been appointed as the UK's first special envoy to the United States on Northern Ireland. The appointment was announced by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis with the aim of strengthening ties between the two nations. The move has been welcomed by Ulster Unionists...
ChinaMinneapolis Star Tribune

Indonesia urges ASEAN to quickly appoint envoy for Myanmar

JAKARTA, Indonesia — Indonesia's foreign minister on Wednesday urged the Association of Southeast Asia Nations to immediately appoint a special envoy on Myanmar in response to its military coup, and reiterated a call for the safety of civilians as the ruling junta cracks down on opposition. After holding talks with...
Politicswcn247.com

German ex-minister, mayor contender stripped of doctorate

BERLIN (AP) — A Berlin university has stripped a prominent former German minister of her doctorate following a long-running saga over plagiarism allegations that led to her resignation last month. Franziska Giffey quit as Germany’s minister for women and families in mid-May, but the center-left Social Democrat is still a leading candidate to become Berlin’s mayor in an election in September. Berlin’s Free University said Thursday it had concluded that Giffey’s doctorate was obtained with “deception over the independence of her academic achievement.” It said that her thesis used texts and references from other authors without sufficiently labeling them as such. Doctorates are highly prized in Germany and have caused senior politicians trouble before.
Public Healthnordot.app

German health minister stands ground in face mask controversy

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Monday stood his ground - but pointed the finger at another ministry - amid a controversy over the delivery of face masks to the homeless and people with disabilities. "The ideal of distributing a special contingent of masks to the homeless and those with...
Middle Eastnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Egypt pushes Mideast peace with envoys to Israel, Palestinians

Egypt applied its diplomatic muscle on Sunday to ongoing tensions between Israel and militants based in the Gaza Strip in an effort to make sure that a peace deal it recently negotiated continues to hold. Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukri called for building on the cease-fire by avoiding “all practices...
Business740thefan.com

German economy to grow between 3.4% and 3.7% this year – minister

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German economy, Europe’s largest, should grow by between 3.4% and 3.7% this year, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said on Tuesday, offering a more upbeat outlook than when the government raised its forecast at the end of April. “Overall, the German economy will have regained its pre-pandemic...
PoliticsAsbarez News

Russian, French and German Foreign Ministers Discuss Karabakh

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with his French and German counterparts Jean-Yves Le Drian and Heiko Maas. The implementation of the provisions of the statements of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia dated November 9, 2020 and...
Politicsnewsthump.com

Union Jack flag appointed as Junior Minister

Boris Johnson, Prime Minister and twice-winner of Fat Shit Quarterly’s Man of the Year, yesterday appointed a Union Jack flag as a Junior Minister to the Ministry of Justice. “I’m pleased to announce that we have appointed our first Union Jack flag to a ministerial position,” said Mr Johnson. “I...
Lifestylekfgo.com

EU countries clear plan to ease tourism over summer – diplomats

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Union countries agreed on Friday to an easing of travel restrictions over summer that will allow fully vaccinated tourists to avoid tests or quarantines and will broaden the list of EU regions from which it is safe to travel, diplomats said. Ambassadors from the 27 EU...
EuropeUS News and World Report

We Are Here for You, EU Chief Prosecutor Tells Bulgarians

SOFIA (Reuters) - The European Union's Chief Prosecutor told Bulgarians weary of corruption that they can send complaints about large-scale fraud linked to misuse of EU funds direct to her office. Laura Codruta Kovesi chose Bulgaria, the EU's poorest and most corrupt country, for her first visit to a member...
cepa.org

EU Adrift in the West Balkans

The longer the EU neglects to establish a clear, concise, and deliberate strategy towards the Western Balkans, the more it risks alienating North Macedonia and other Western Balkan countries. Three decades have passed since the people known as Macedonians gained independence from the ruins of Yugoslavia and 18 years since...
Middle EastPosted by
TheStreet

UAE Foreign Minister Addresses AJC Global Forum On Arab-Israeli Peace

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, addressed today a worldwide audience participating in the 2021 American Jewish Committee Virtual Global Forum. The Global Forum is the leading global Jewish advocacy organization's premier annual event.
Protestsdnyuz.com

Screaming Artist Electrifies Belarus Protests In Warsaw

With her blood-curdling, lung-bursting screams of protest outside the European Commission office in Warsaw, 28-year-old artist Jana Shostak has become the angry face of the Belarusian opposition movement in Poland. Shostak began screaming last year following the disputed re-election of Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko, who has ruled the former Soviet...