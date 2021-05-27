FS Token All-Weather Carbon Brake Pads Red / Standard Rims

I have a 2017 trek FX3. I'm including as much detail as I can so you will have all the info. its acera FD with Alivio RD. I run shimano 11-34 the better quality one not the one the bike came with. and the triple crank is fsa dyna drive 48/36/26 and a shimano cn-hg 93 chain. every winter i take it apart and assemble with grease lube etc. and I maintain it all summer long. with quick checks before each ride. the BB the bike came with from day one was notchy so I have a shimano one installed smooth as butter. with covid and the fact its hard to find replacement parts I purchased extra parts like cog set and chain. it can sit on the shelf however at least i will have it when needed. i replaced both the cog set and chain this spring . and this month I decided to use the spare chain when cleaning my chain. this way i always have a chain ready for my rides. i use muc off dry lube and like to wait until its dry so switching chains gives me the drying time. so that being said I really don't have that many miles on my chain and the cogs are not worn. however when I put the new chain on I felt a click in my pedals every turn when under load. I tried a new set of pedals and even lubing the chain with park tool lube. made sure the shifting was ok. to make sure I put the older chain back on and no clicking. what could it be. since it only happens under load it could be related to flex and a new stiff chain. I have seen some forums where new chains with clicking have snapped during a ride. could it just be a case of a bad chain. maybe because of covid the quality in the factory was overlooked in exchange for quantity. thank you ahead of time to whoever replies to this post.